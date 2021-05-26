Amir direct $500 million Qatar support for Gaza reconstruction

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha : Under the directives of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar has announced $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza, which saw massive destruction from the Israeli attack. This grant will help Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip to face the challenges posed by the recent Israeli attacks and to contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in the Strip, especially in the health, education and electricity sectors, in addition to the homes that were destroyed due to the attacks. ''Under the directives of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, State of Qatar announces $500m in support for the reconstruction of Gaza. We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine in order to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international deals,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani tweeted.MENAFN26052021000063011010ID1102143981