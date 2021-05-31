Kuwait declares one COVID-19 death, 1,410 new cases, 1,198 recoveries

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- At least 1,410 people tested positive for the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the total infections to 309,222, Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Monday.Those who recovered from the disease are 1,198 in the same period, taking overall recoveries to 293,899, he told KUNA in a statement.One person succumbed to the virus, he noted, indicating that the death toll has risen so far to 1,772.Up to 13,551 patients are being hospitalized, in addition to 150 cases at intensive care units, he stated.Overall medical swabs rose to 2.6 million after conducting 10,962 in the same period, he pointed out. The ratio between recoveries and swabs is 12.86 percent today.Al-Sanad renewed call for both citizens and residents to abide by health precautions and physical distancing, as well as avoid gatherings.He also appealed to the public to follow up official accounts of the ministry and the state's bodies to be briefed on guidelines and recommendations in order to control the spread of the virus. (end) mrf.msa.hm MENAFN31052021000071011013ID1102185195