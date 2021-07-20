The American billionaire is due to fly from a desert site in West Texas on an 11-minute voyage to the edge of space nine days after British rival Richard Branson took off in his competing flight.Full Article
Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for inaugural space voyage
