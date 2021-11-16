Kane Williamson to miss India T20Is, Southee will lead NZ

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) In a major development, Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand's T20I series against India, starting tomorrow. Williamson, who powered the Kiwis to the final of 2021 T20 World Cup, is preparing for the two-match Test series in India. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Tim Southee will lead NZ in the T20I series. The first of three-match series will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Quote A media release confirmed the development "With the opening game of the T20I series on Wednesday, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation," a media release stated. Details A look at the other details The likes of Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are available for selection for both T20I and Test series. New Zealand Cricket revealed the same. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson returns to the T20I fold. The speedster was ruled out of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup due to a right calf injury. NZC confirmed that he has recovered from the injury. Information New Zealand's squad for India T20I series New Zealand's squad for India T20I series: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain) Schedule New Zealand tour of India, 2021 The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 17. Meanwhile, the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to the next two T20Is on November 19 and 21 respectively. The two Test matches will be held in Green Park, Kanpur (November 25-29) and Wankhede, Mumbai (December 3-7). MENAFN16112021000165011035ID1103179015