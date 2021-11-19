India - IMD issues flash flood warning for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning for the southern states of Tamil Nadu , Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. In view of the heavy rainfall in these areas, the Central Water Commission has advised dam operators to keep strict vigil and release water carefully. The heavy downpour is due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Here are more details. Context Why does this story matter? The warning implies that South India's weather woes will linger on. Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are still grappling with the devastating impact of the rainfall over the past couple of weeks. In fact, Tamil Nadu recorded more than 50% excess rainfall this season compared to the average. Over a dozen people have died in rain-related incidents across the state. Details Flood-type situation expected until Saturday Heavy rainfall has been reported in the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Peralambalur, and Kallakuruchi in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry causing water levels in the rivers to rise. The water level will likely rise further creating a flood-type situation until November 20, the CWC said. "Releases, if any, may be done as per standard operating procedure after alerting the downstream stakeholders," the body said. Situation Widespread rainfall likely in Karnataka The IMD has forecast over 250 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours. Further, widespread rainfall is also expected in Karnataka over the next four days. "The depression is not deep. But the rainfall is expected to be high mainly because the north-east monsoon is active and hence the moist north-easterly winds are converging along Tamil Nadu coast," the weather department said. Information Tirupati was inundated yesterday On Thursday, several areas in Tirupati were inundated after heavy rains lashed the temple town in Andhra Pradesh. Water levels in and around the town rose to alarming levels leading to disruptions in traffic and leaving pilgrims stranded. Other details Schools shut in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Puducherry Separately, the government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all the state-run, private, and aided schools in wake of the heavy rains. The Bengaluru civic body had already declared a one-day holiday for all schools in the city. Schools and colleges have remained shut in Chennai as well for the past couple of days. MENAFN19112021000165011035ID1103203537