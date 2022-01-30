NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
Published
Russia has forced the U.S.-led defense alliance to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near UkraineFull Article
Published
Russia has forced the U.S.-led defense alliance to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near UkraineFull Article
Amid escalating tensions in Eastern Europe and Joe Biden's pledge to send more US troops to NATO countries in the region,..
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an..