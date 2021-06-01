Road Traffic Collision, Trythall, New Mill, Cornwall

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving and tractor and trailer and two bicycles, at around 11.50am on Wednesday 19 May.



The collision occurred near Trythall Community School in New Mill, Penzance, Cornwall.



Two cyclists were treated at the scene and one of them was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.



The patient has been described as critical but stable.



The second casualty was taken to Treliske Hospital, with serious injuries.



Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene to investigate and the road was cleared by about 8.30pm.



If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0299 of Wednesday 19 May.



