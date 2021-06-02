G7 Update For Falmouth Residents

Devon & Cornwall Police and Falmouth Town Council would like to give residents of Falmouth further details regarding the planned restrictions and closure in relation to the G7 Summit which will take place from 11 to 13 June.





The National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth will be used as the media centre, hosting the world’s visiting press and media during the Summit.





The necessary closure of the Museum and car parks in the immediate vicinity will cause unavoidable disruption around the venue.





In order to ensure the smooth running of the event and to keep residents safe, a number of measures will be put in place, including:



· Businesses within Events Square/Discovery Quay will be closed to the public from 8am on Monday 1 June to 11pm pm Thursday 17 June.

· The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is working directly with businesses in the area in relation to the closures. If you own a business in Events Square/Discover Quay and haven’t been contacted by the FCDO, please email: G7engagement@dc.police.uk.

· Whilst some businesses will remain open, this is to provide food and drink for the delegates within the media centre.

· Tesco Express will remain open to the public.

· Square Hairdressers will remain open for pre-booked appointments only.

· Residents within Events Square/Discovery Quay and Campeltown Way will be required to produce documentation to gain access to the restricted area.

· Ponsharden park and ride/float will remain open until Thursday 10 June. It will be closed to the public from Friday 11 to Monday 14 June.

· The Dell car park at Falmouth Town train station will remain open to the public.

· The Quarry car park and Gyllyngvase Beach car park will be open to the public.

· The car park on Church Street can be accessed prior to 11am daily up to and including Wednesday 9 June. It will be closed from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 June.

· Falmouth Town train station will be closed from Thursday 10 to Monday 14 June. People can travel to and from Falmouth Docks station – tickets will be valid. Visit www.GWR.com for more information.

· Harbour access will not be affected.



People can move around the town centre freely, without ID. Only residents of Events Square/Discovery Quay and Campeltown Way will need to provide identification to gain access to the restricted area.





Residents and visitors are encouraged to use public transport where practical and are asked to plan their journeys to allow extra time in case of delays.





Face-to-face meetings, leaflets and mailings are among the methods being used to keep in touch with residents who do not have access to online information and police are asking people to share updates with those who are unable to access information online.





Temporary Chief Inspector Joe Mathews, Venue Commander (Media Centre) for Devon & Cornwall Police said, “We are working hard with our partners to minimise the impact of the Summit on the local community and we will continue to provide updates about the event in order that people can plan accordingly. If you have a specific question or concern please contact us via email: G7engagement@dc.police.uk





“We are grateful for the continued support and understanding given by residents and businesses in the area.”





Richard Gates, Falmouth Town Manager, added, “I would encourage people visiting the town to use public transport whenever possible to support the businesses. Clearly, with car park capacity being significantly reduced there will be delays so please factor this into your journeys.”





Further security arrangements are still being finalised, but details will be shared as soon as possible.





A map of the closures and restrictions is included here:









A dedicated G7 Summit website, www.dc.police.uk/G7, has been created to provide up-to-the-minute information so that people can stay informed. The website includes useful information including a news section and answers to our most frequently asked questions.





You can also register to receive information at a time to suit you via text, voicemail or email via the D&C Alert system: alerts.dc.police.uk. Please ensure you select ‘news items’ to receive these updates.





--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.