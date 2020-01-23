Global  

Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, declassified DOJ order finds

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
At least two of the FBI’s surveillance applications to secretly monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page lacked probable cause, according to a newly declassified summary of a Justice Department assessment released by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).
Typically Secretive Surveillance Court Criticizes FBI's Handling Of Obtaining Warrant To Monitor Carter Page

The typically secretive and silent US Foreign Intelligence Court criticized the FBI over the way it obtained a warrant to monitor Carter Page.

The typically secretive and silent US Foreign Intelligence Court criticized the FBI over the way it obtained a warrant to monitor Carter Page.

James Comey Admits To Being Wrong [Video]James Comey Admits To Being Wrong

Former FBI director James Comey admitted he was wrong on “Fox News Sunday.” Comey said he shouldn’t have defended the bureau’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He said..

DOJ acknowledges 'insufficient' cause to monitor former Trump aide Carter Page as suspected Russian agent

DOJ: 'Insufficient' cause to wiretap Carter Page in Russia investigation
USATODAY.com

tamijo14

Tami Jo RT @GregRubini: BREAKING: Fox News at least 2 of the FISA Warrants were ILLEGAL - FISA Court Judge states Comey is in DEEP trouble. McCabe… 2 seconds ago

anitalou_

anitalounurse ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EyesOnQ: Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, DOJ admits in declassified assessment https://t.co/f9UDwdOLyW 17 seconds ago

JaredoTexas

𝕁𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕠 𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕤™ RT @Cernovich: @charlie_savage Looking forward to a disavowal from @DavidKris of his previous justification and support for the FISA Court… 28 seconds ago

MaineMan74

mike⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Cernovich: Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, DOJ admits in declassified assessment https://t.co/BpyqYLzrUV 39 seconds ago

BOBSarmymom

Mary Beth Miller RT @kaitlancollins: The Justice Department's concession to the court means the department now believes, at a minimum, the surveillance of P… 44 seconds ago

patriotimigrant

CommonSense⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DDonsmith007: BREAKING: Mueller's Convictions in Question After FISA Court Admits At Least 2 Spy Warrants Against Carter Page Were 'Not… 1 minute ago

