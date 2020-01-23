Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, declassified DOJ order finds

Tami Jo RT @GregRubini: BREAKING: Fox News at least 2 of the FISA Warrants were ILLEGAL - FISA Court Judge states Comey is in DEEP trouble. McCabe… 2 seconds ago anitalounurse ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EyesOnQ: Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, DOJ admits in declassified assessment https://t.co/f9UDwdOLyW 17 seconds ago 𝕁𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕠 𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕤™ RT @Cernovich: @charlie_savage Looking forward to a disavowal from @DavidKris of his previous justification and support for the FISA Court… 28 seconds ago mike⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Cernovich: Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, DOJ admits in declassified assessment https://t.co/BpyqYLzrUV 39 seconds ago Mary Beth Miller RT @kaitlancollins: The Justice Department's concession to the court means the department now believes, at a minimum, the surveillance of P… 44 seconds ago CommonSense⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DDonsmith007: BREAKING: Mueller's Convictions in Question After FISA Court Admits At Least 2 Spy Warrants Against Carter Page Were 'Not… 1 minute ago