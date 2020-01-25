Global  

President Trump's Legal Team To Begin Impeachment Defense

NPR Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The president's lawyers are expected to speak for about three hours on Saturday and focus on events related to President Trump's 2016 campaign.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses [Video]PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Trump Adds To Legal Team For Impeachment Trial

There are new additions to President Trump's legal team — including former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and famed defense attorney Alan...
President Trump's legal team on tight deadline to respond to impeachment summons

The historic Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is set to begin in less than 72 hours. The president's new legal team and congressional...
