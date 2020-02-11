Roger Stone juror's anti-Trump social media posts surface after she defends DOJ prosecutors

Global  

Former Memphis City Schools Board President Tomeka Hart revealed Wednesday that she was one of the jurors who convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone on obstruction charges last year, as a string of anti-Trump, left-wing social media posts came to light.
 CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

CNN Caught Red Handed Omitting Critical Information About Roger Stone Juror

Tomeka Hart is a frequent anti-Trump critic and closely followed the Roger Stone trial
Daily Caller Also reported by •CBS News

‘She Probably Would Serve Jail Time If She Lied’: Judge Napolitano Says Roger Stone Juror ‘Must Have Hidden’ Bias

'It would be catastrophic for her'
Daily Caller

