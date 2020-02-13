Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bloomberg receives Houston mayor Sylvester Turner's endorsement

Bloomberg receives Houston mayor Sylvester Turner's endorsement

CBS News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Turner will also help launch Mike for Black America, a program aimed at both engaging black Americans on key issues for the black community and spearheading an organizing effort on Bloomberg's behalf.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Bloomberg receives Houston mayor Sylvester Turner's endorsement https://t.co/LsXE96THR0 https://t.co/479BEE8sqK 2 minutes ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior Bloomberg receives Houston mayor Sylvester Turners endorsement - https://t.co/LpQOBGWJql 3 minutes ago

erikagudmundson

Erika Gudmundson RT @tperry518: NEW: ⁦@MikeBloomberg⁩ receives Houston mayor ⁦@SylvesterTurner’s⁩ endorsement. Bloomberg will also launch a new initiative “… 10 minutes ago

tperry518

Tim Perry NEW: ⁦@MikeBloomberg⁩ receives Houston mayor ⁦@SylvesterTurner’s⁩ endorsement. Bloomberg will also launch a new ini… https://t.co/5FWBq7HGpt 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.