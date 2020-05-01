Global  

Biden OKs search for any records on Reade complaint in Archives, refuses to do same for University of Delaware papers

Friday, 1 May 2020
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday called for a search of the National Archives for any records that might pertain to allegations made against him by former Senate aide Tara Reade -- but refused to approve a similar search of his senatorial papers, which are currently stored at the University of Delaware and sealed from the public. 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations 00:40

 According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, ever happened.” Tara Reade, of California was Biden's...

