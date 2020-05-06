Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Pelosi: Trump should have worn face mask during mask factory visit

Pelosi: Trump should have worn face mask during mask factory visit

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that President Trump should set an example by wearing a face mask Wednesday when he traveled to Arizona and toured a factory that makes masks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Accuses Democrats Of Wanting To See Him Fail With Coronavirus Response

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Wanting To See Him Fail With Coronavirus Response 00:32

 President Donald Trump said Democrats want his coronavirus response to fail “so they can win the election.” During a visit at a face-mask factory in Arizona, Trump said he will wind down on the White House coronavirus task force. According to Reuters, he said the shift will focus on the aftermath...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Denver makes wearing masks official, some residents hope public health order goes smoothly [Video]

As Denver makes wearing masks official, some residents hope public health order goes smoothly

By now, many people have already been wearing face masks when going outside, but Denver’s new mandate makes it official.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:56Published
Trump Fails To Wear Mask In Tour Of Medical Mask Factory [Video]

Trump Fails To Wear Mask In Tour Of Medical Mask Factory

President Donald Trump toured a new medical mask factory without wearing a face-covering himself. According to Reuters, Honeywell International Inc factory in Arizona makes N95 face masks for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump skips wearing face mask during visit to Arizona mask factory


Indian Express

Trump tours new face mask factory in Arizona but doesn't wear one

Without wearing a face covering himself, President Donald Trump toured a new medical mask factory in Arizona on Tuesday, taking a rare trip out of Washington to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

MaurerPatty

Patty. Maurer RT @alley167: May sound mean but it looks like Pelosi could pop a mask on like Mr. Potato head. It also looks like she's had more un essen… 14 minutes ago

kalmyadown

kalmyadown RT @politvidchannel: Speaker Nancy Pelosi just called on Trump to wear a mask "You'd think as the president of the United States, you woul… 2 hours ago

TheIJR

IJR "He should have worn a face mask." https://t.co/p8gla2QRNQ https://t.co/qoc0miW3Xu 2 hours ago

lokatoony

USA VIETNAM VET @maddenifico OK idiot! How soon in January should Trump have done something? Do you mean when he shut down flights… https://t.co/JMPHWIOrGL 2 hours ago

girlygerl

Tigermom Pelosi: Trump should have worn face mask during mask factory visit https://t.co/IDhjxuJ2LK #FoxNews 3 hours ago