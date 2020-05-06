Pelosi: Trump should have worn face mask during mask factory visit
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that President Trump should set an example by wearing a face mask Wednesday when he traveled to Arizona and toured a factory that makes masks.
President Donald Trump said Democrats want his coronavirus response to fail “so they can win the election.” During a visit at a face-mask factory in Arizona, Trump said he will wind down on the White House coronavirus task force. According to Reuters, he said the shift will focus on the aftermath...