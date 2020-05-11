Global  

DOJ considering whether to pursue hate crime charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

FOXNews.com Monday, 11 May 2020
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is considering whether to pursue federal hate crime charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man investigators say was shot by a white father and son as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood. 
News video: DOJ weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

DOJ weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery 01:11

 The U.S. Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against two white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Monday. Freddie Joyner...

2 Men Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were taken into custody on Thursday evening. The two men face murder and..

Police have charged two men with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

US Justice Department weighing up hate crime charges after shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

The US Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against the white men who killed unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.
Fox’s Kennedy Condemns Ahmaud Arbery Killing: I Hope There Are Ex-Cops Who Realize ‘It’s Not Your Obligation to Be a Vigilante’

The killing of *Ahmaud Arbery* has been met with widespread horror and condemnation following the release of a video showing the fatal shooting. Georgia Attorney...
