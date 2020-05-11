DOJ considering whether to pursue hate crime charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Monday, 11 May 2020 () The Department of Justice (DOJ) is considering whether to pursue federal hate crime charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man investigators say was shot by a white father and son as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood.
