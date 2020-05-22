Special Report: Trump holds press conference with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May
Friday, 22 May 2020 () President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a press conference during the president's visit to the U.K. As the two leaders met, thousands of demonstrators protested against Mr. Trump in central London. Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor a CBS News Special Report from New York with a report from Ben Tracy in London.
Donald Trump abruptly halted a press conference on Monday after being challenged by two female reporters. The US president told Weijia Jiang, an Asian American journalist who works for CBS, to 'ask China' in response to her question over why he sees coronavirus testing as a global competition when...