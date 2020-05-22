Special Report: Trump holds press conference with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dominic Cummings returns home after speaking to PM



Dominic Cummings has arrived back home after meeting with the Prime Minister in Downing Street over allegations he broke lockdown rules. During the daily press conference Boris Johnson expressed.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:24 Published 2 hours ago Dominic Cummings leaves No 10 after speaking to PM



Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street having had several conversations with the Prime Minister today over allegations he broke lockdown rules. During the daily press conference Boris Johnson.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources UK's Johnson to lead coronavirus news conference as adviser's future hangs in balance British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the daily coronavirus news conference on Sunday as the future of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under...

Reuters 4 hours ago



This Trump press conference parody shines a painful spotlight on the worst moments Trump's press conferences seem to be going from bad to worse — and here to draw painful attention to the lowlights is British comedian Michael Spicer, back...

Mashable 4 days ago





Tweets about this