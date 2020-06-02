George W. Bush speaks out on George Floyd, racism: ‘It is time for America to examine our tragic failures’
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday broke his silence on the death of George Floyd, saying that he was “anguished” by the incident and calling “for America to examine our tragic failures” when it comes to racial injustice.
Many stars are stepping out to join protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, but Jamie Foxx is calling on more of his "Hollywood friends" to take a stronger stand and come face to face with the..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:04Published
Tweets about this
Brian George W. Bush speaks out on George Floyd, racism: ‘It is time for America to examine our tragic failures’
It is t… https://t.co/6DoDw6O7TI 3 minutes ago
blue belt noob RT @ferretthimself: WHAT WE HOPE WILL HAPPEN WHEN FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH SPEAKS OUT AGAINST TRUMP: Republicans on the f… 4 minutes ago
@CTGJR George W. Bush speaks out on George Floyd, racism: ‘It is time for America to examine our tragic failures’ | Fox Ne… https://t.co/F6lHtHAV8F 4 minutes ago
Maria_Garcia_Go_Army! No George. Society is not at fault, or to blame, or responsible for an individual adult's chosen behavior. Children… https://t.co/ntfcS2lwgo 4 minutes ago
B. Scott George W. Bush speaks out on George Floyd, racism: ‘It is time for America to examine our tragic failures’ https://t.co/lplrNAiDXI 5 minutes ago
Francie R RT @Miriam2626: Thank you President George W. Bush! I think your timing on this statement speaks volumes as to what you thought of Trump's… 6 minutes ago