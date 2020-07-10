Global  
 

Trump expected to commute Roger Stone sentence, days before prison term set to begin

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
President Trump is expected to announce that he will commute Roger Stone’s sentence, just days before the longtime political operative is slated to report to prison to serve more than three years for charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Fox News has learned.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence 00:30

 In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's...

