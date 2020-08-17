Global  
 

Postal Service warns states of critical mail-in voting delays

CBS News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Postal Service sent letters to more than 40 states, warning that it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. Some suggest the Postal Service is being deliberately sabotaged by President Trump, who is promoting the unfounded claim that widespread mail-in voting would lead to fraudulent results. Michael Waldman, the president of the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the warning from the USPS.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots 02:05

 [NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

