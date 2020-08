Kathleen RT @ETheFriend: Note* It is likely that Robert Trump's funeral will be held this Friday, with a small service at the White House. 45 seconds ago Dougdoodles RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Robert Trump funeral likely Friday, possibly a small White House service, president says https://t.co/LUpodKWZM3 @FoxN… 1 minute ago The Celtic Critic Robert Trump funeral likely Friday, possibly a small White House service, president says https://t.co/Wqe4X5lxiX #FoxNews 5 minutes ago All American Girl Robert Trump funeral likely Friday, possibly a small White House service, president says https://t.co/LUpodKWZM3 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 5 minutes ago