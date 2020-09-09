Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
EXCLUSIVE: Just weeks after helping to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner [Video]

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Bukavu, eastern Congo, in support of local Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege. He has received death threats for speaking out over serious..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published
Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza [Video]

Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza

The ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar, comes after both sides reached an agreement to end two weeks of hostilities along the border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
'Peace' inscribed on Israel-Abu Dhabi plane [Video]

'Peace' inscribed on Israel-Abu Dhabi plane

Israeli airline El Al released images on Sunday of the word 'peace' being inscribed on the side of a plane that will carry U.S. and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this

notavinu

Abraham Abadi RT @noa_landau: President Trump is not nominated (yet?) for the Nobel Peace Prize. A member of the Norwegian Parliament submitted his name… 2 seconds ago

SteveDavidMike2

The Real V RT @daithaigilbert: Fox News is reporting that #Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping to broker Israel-UAE pe… 2 seconds ago

LuvGodFamUSA

PriorityGodFamUSA! Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel, UAE agreement https://t.co/AIz0fXLAOe 3 seconds ago

verharen_wim

Wim Verharen RT @iammix24: PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A 2021 NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. 3 seconds ago

Jazmin4201

Starving4Justice RT @thebias_news: JUST IN: President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal. 6 seconds ago

DebsMAGA

Debs RT @BoSnerdley: Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal https://t.co/qgbGp0c4NH #FoxNews 6 seconds ago

AmichaiStein1

Amichai Stein Oslo: Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parlia… https://t.co/R25fh05GlO 7 seconds ago

SuperFlyMK

MK! RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/GekZOY66SN 9 seconds ago