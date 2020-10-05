Global  
 

Trump in Walter Reed hospital battling coronavirus; Biden traveling to Florida

FOXNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending their time on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, just 29 days away from the election. 
News video: Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis 01:37

 President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. He is being transported on Marine One from the White House.

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine [Video]

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine

This morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending..

Eye On The Day 10/5 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/5

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief..

Trump’s Reckless Joyride [Video]

Trump’s Reckless Joyride

President Donald Trump faced backlash after leaving the hospital where he’s being treated for COVID-19 to ride around and wave to supporters.

CNN’s John Berman: Trump’s Doctor ‘Gleefully’ Lying Shows That ‘Politics is More Important than Medicine’

 John Berman put in stark relief just how unreliable a source Dr. Sean Conley has become while President Donald Trump sits in Walter Reed Hospital recovering from...
Mediaite

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital Donald Trump has reportedly walked out of the Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.It comes immediately after the US President...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.comNPR

Live: Trump taken to hospital for Covid treatment

 President Donald Trump shifted to Walter Reed hospital for Covid treatment. On Friday, he and the first lady both tested positive for coronavirus. Stay with TOI...
IndiaTimes


