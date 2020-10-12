Sen. Mike Lee attends Barrett confirmation hearing in person after recovering from coronavirus
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was present Monday morning for the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as he recovers from a bout with coronavirus.
[NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before November's presidential election. Lisa...
Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test. Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the..