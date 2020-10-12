Global  
 

Sen. Mike Lee attends Barrett confirmation hearing in person after recovering from coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was present Monday morning for the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as he recovers from a bout with coronavirus.
