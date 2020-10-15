Global  
 

Live Updates: Hunter Biden emails roil 2020 presidential race

FOXNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The owner of a Delaware computer repair store stepped forward with a laptop that allegedly contained Hunter Biden's emails detailing an opportunity for a meeting between his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a top Burisma executive.
 On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring Hunter communicating with a Ukrainian official about meeting with his father. Business Insider...

