Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hope Hicks Joins Trump on Campaign Trail After Virus Recovery

Newsmax Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump called longtime aide Hope Hicks onto the stage at his Friday Florida rally - leading a chant "We want Hope" among the a packed crowd at the outdoor campaign event."The great Hope Hicks," Trump said, acknowledging that like he,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return 01:04

 President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half before Election Day; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Trump votes in Florida

President Donald Trump voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 54 million Americans who have cast early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published
President Trump Votes Early In Florida [Video]

President Trump Votes Early In Florida

Donald Trump cast his early, in-person ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trip would mark Trump's in-person early voting experience in the Sunshine State. This is since..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

Yonadav7

SonofRekhav Hope Hicks Joins Trump on Campaign Trail After Virus Recovery | https://t.co/RKcQj7Y8Zf - https://t.co/o3TjARnq6I via @newsmax 3 days ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun #HopeHicks joins @realDonaldTrump at rally after both recovered from #Covid https://t.co/AjsY3gl7vG 3 days ago

wsfireballoon

wsfireballoon Hope Hicks Joins Trump on Campaign Trail After Virus Recovery | https://t.co/jrwTulCTex https://t.co/QDR15sdLOh via… https://t.co/1d5qRkFcEZ 3 days ago