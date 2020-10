You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump says Obama underestimated him



U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Used To Be BFF's. No More.



Chelsea Clinton has revealed why her once-close friendship with Ivanka Trump came to an end. According to HuffPost, Chelsea spoke to host Andy Cohen on a Thursday appearance on 'Watch What Happens.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it?



A look at the history of the United States presidential elections from 1992,from Bill Clinton ousting George Bush Snr to Donald Trump's shock victory. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 1, 2020

Tweets about this