Scoop Rocket News Melania Trump to travel to Pennsylvania in final stretch of campaign https://t.co/0F5DQHpgr4 8 minutes ago

Chris 🇺🇸 Melania Trump to travel to Pennsylvania in final stretch of campaign https://t.co/WfflZ1m59U via @foxnews 16 minutes ago

Politic Talks Melania Trump to travel to Pennsylvania in final stretch of campaign https://t.co/GZanpFXynm - @politic_talks #Politics #Political 19 minutes ago

Topiom Melania Trump CANCELS trip to rally with her husband tonight because of 'lingering cough' | Daily Mail Online… https://t.co/jwkb1Ryjer 1 day ago

Donald J. Fart bot NBC News: Melania Fart will no longer travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday with the president due to a "lingeri… https://t.co/A61X5yzd5E 4 days ago

Time 4 Change RT @AP: Melania Trump has a lingering cough and won't travel with President Trump to a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the first lady's chief… 4 days ago

Donald J. Fart bot NBC News: Melania Fart will no longer travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday with the president due to a "lingeri… https://t.co/NZqiFJxgVb 5 days ago