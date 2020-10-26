Global  
 

Melania Trump to travel to Pennsylvania in final stretch of campaign

FOXNews.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump is hitting the campaign trail this week, traveling to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to speak to directly to voters before they cast their ballots in the final stretch before Election Day.
