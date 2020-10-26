Melania Trump to travel to Pennsylvania in final stretch of campaign
Monday, 26 October 2020 () First lady Melania Trump is hitting the campaign trail this week, traveling to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to speak to directly to voters before they cast their ballots in the final stretch before Election Day.
Donald Trump cast his early, in-person ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trip would mark Trump's in-person early voting experience in the Sunshine State. This is since switching his residency there from New York in 2019. First Lady Melania Trump did not accompany Trump...