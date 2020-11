Republicans For Biden (RFB) Know that Senator John Cornyn will not speak up about it because he is another Trump puppet. Support MJ Hegar to d… https://t.co/Yls81WwSaY 3 days ago almondjoy @travisconsidine @mjhegar im a texan. u wanna know my demeanor? I think ppl who fought for our country have the rig… https://t.co/YPiGdNaG5P 3 days ago Jessica Bradley Rushing RT @mattiekahn: "I get up in the morning and we’re heading out and I pack oranges and almonds and cheese sticks, really healthy things. And… 6 days ago mattie kahn "I get up in the morning and we’re heading out and I pack oranges and almonds and cheese sticks, really healthy thi… https://t.co/CnNOUpVsmL 6 days ago Norahs enots @NilesGApol Five things to know about the remaining Texans running for Senate Mar 4, 2020 — Although they share the… https://t.co/YPw67FPKIS 6 days ago