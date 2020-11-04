Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate seat, ousting incumbent McSally
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The historically red state of Arizona has pivoted to elect Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, who ousted Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally on Tuesday.
The historically red state of Arizona has pivoted to elect Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, who ousted Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally on Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this