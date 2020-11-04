Global  
 

Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate seat, ousting incumbent McSally

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The historically red state of Arizona has pivoted to elect Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, who ousted Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally on Tuesday.
 How Mark Kelly used the day before election day

