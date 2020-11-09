Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden coronavirus team to include Rick Bright, ousted HHS official

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Rick Bright, the ousted Health and Human Services official, will be one of 10 advisory board members on Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task force, Biden's transition team announced on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders 00:34

 President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions. CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his campaign-trail promises into plans he can implement early in his presidency. Sources say Biden's first...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local expert to advise Biden on coronavirus [Video]

Local expert to advise Biden on coronavirus

A Boston doctor has been named to the President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:32Published
Biden begins planning for his presidency [Video]

Biden begins planning for his presidency

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Biden's First Move: New Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Biden's First Move: New Coronavirus Task Force

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden will announce a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, according to Axios. The task force will be led by former Surgeon General..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published