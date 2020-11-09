Biden coronavirus team to include Rick Bright, ousted HHS official
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Rick Bright, the ousted Health and Human Services official, will be one of 10 advisory board members on Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task force, Biden's transition team announced on Monday.
