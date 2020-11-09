Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden transition team announces coronavirus advisers, including whistleblower Rick Bright

Upworthy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced the group of public health experts that will make up his coronavirus advisory...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Biden, Harris announce COVID-19 advisory board as part of transition team

Biden, Harris announce COVID-19 advisory board as part of transition team 01:08

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced Monday the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Story: https://wfts.tv/38rFQcX

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders [Video]

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions. CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden begins planning for his presidency [Video]

Biden begins planning for his presidency

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden coronavirus team to include Rick Bright, ousted HHS official

 Rick Bright, the ousted Health and Human Services official, will be one of 10 advisory board members on Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task...
FOXNews.com