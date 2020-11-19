California Democrats face a decision: Do they go for Kamala Harris’ Senate seat?
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () No matter who succeeds Kamala Harris in the Senate, there are going to be a lot of disappointed politicians. That’s to say nothing of various interest groups and political factions who are pushing for one person or another. Or, one type of person or another.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.