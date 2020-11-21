Global  
 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp certifies election results, calls for another hand recount

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state's presidential election results Friday in favor of President-elect Joe Biden -- but called for another audit of the votes.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results

Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results 03:28

 A hand recount in Georgia has reaffirmed Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump continues to cast doubt on the results of the election, while Biden's patience at the transition of power delay wears thin.

