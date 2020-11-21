Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp certifies election results, calls for another hand recount
Saturday, 21 November 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state's presidential election results Friday in favor of President-elect Joe Biden -- but called for another audit of the votes.
