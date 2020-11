You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election



President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 16 hours ago Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State



Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken , as Secretary of State. Blinken, 58, was a deputy secretary of state during the Obama Administration. He is known as a defender of global alliances. Blinken's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 23 hours ago China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state



China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago