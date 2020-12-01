Barr appoints John Durham as special counsel to investigate origins of Russia probe
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Attorney General Bill Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to continue investigating the origins of the Russia probe in the next administration, Fox News has confirmed.
