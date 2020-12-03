Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hopes of post-Brexit trade deal 'receding' after talks hit stumbling block

Sky News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Hopes of post-Brexit trade deal 'receding' after talks hit stumbling blockThe latest round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal "did not go well", Sky News understands, with a UK source suggesting that hopes of an agreement are now "receding".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week 00:39

 Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Michel Barnier arrives for further UK-EU talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for further UK-EU talks

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial strategy in Westminster on Thursday morning for further post-Brexit trade..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:26Published
Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: ‘Be patient’ [Video]

Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: ‘Be patient’

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said, “be patient”, when asked about ongoing post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. Michel Barnier was seen leaving talks in Westminster on Wednesday..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Chance of post-Brexit trade deal breakthrough ‘receding’, UK warns

 Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have suffered a blow, with the UK accusing the European Union of making fresh demands at the 11th hour.
Belfast Telegraph

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

 LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister said Sunday there is only about a week left for the U.K. and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal,...
SeattlePI.com

UK, EU resume face-to-face trade talks with time running out

 LONDON (AP) — Teams from Britain and the European Union resumed face-to-face talks on a post-Brexit trade deal Saturday, with both sides sounding gloomy about...
SeattlePI.com