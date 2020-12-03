Hopes of post-Brexit trade deal 'receding' after talks hit stumbling block
Thursday, 3 December 2020 (
33 minutes ago) The latest round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal "did not go well", Sky News understands, with a UK source suggesting that hopes of an agreement are now "receding".
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit
Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago
Michel Barnier arrives for further UK-EU talks
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial strategy in Westminster on Thursday morning for further post-Brexit trade..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:26 Published 10 hours ago
Barnier on post-Brexit trade talks: ‘Be patient’
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said, “be patient”, when asked about ongoing post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. Michel Barnier was seen leaving talks in Westminster on Wednesday..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources