Trump Drives A Wedge Among Georgia Republicans, Risking A Larger GOP Split

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The president's push to overturn the election is turning GOP voters against Republican state leaders in Georgia, just before close runoff elections that could have lasting national implications.
