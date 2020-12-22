Global  
 

Biden To Pick Miguel Cardona To Be Next Secretary Of Education

NPR Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Miguel Cardona to be his secretary of education. Cardona will have a lot on his plate, but one of the administration's top priorities is reopening schools.
 Cardona has been the head of Connecticut's public schools since 2019.

