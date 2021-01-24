Democrats are drafting legislation proposed by President Joe Biden to make the existing child tax credit more extensive, directing the Internal Revenue Service to transfer recurring monthly payments to American families.Full Article
Democrats Plan to Provide $3,000 Payments per Child Through IRS
