Rep. Dan Crenshaw says he'll be 'blind for about a month' after eye surgery
Published
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said he underwent emergency surgery Friday to detach the retina of his left eye and will be unable to see as he recovers.Full Article
Published
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said he underwent emergency surgery Friday to detach the retina of his left eye and will be unable to see as he recovers.Full Article
Congressman Dan Crenshaw has gone dark, the result of what he calls a "terrifying" medical issue in his eye that will leave him..
Political and media figures poured out well-wishes across party lines when Rep. Dan Crenshaw announced he’s had emergency surgery..