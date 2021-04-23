Biden to make first overseas trip in June for G-7, NATO summits
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that President Biden will be taking his first overseas trip to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June.Full Article
Trip in June will include the G7 summit in Cornwall and summits with Nato and the EU