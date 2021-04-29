Georgia secretary of state defends election law, urges Biden to stop 'playing political games'
EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended the state’s new voting law amid heightened scrutiny—including from President Biden, who has likened the provision to “Jim Crow on steroids”— by saying it has “commonsense” safeguards for Georgia elections, and maintaining that it is not “racist,” while urging the president, and other critics to stop “playing political games.”Full Article