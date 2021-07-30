Biden DOJ says Trump's tax returns can be turned over to Congress
The Department of Justice on Friday said Donald Trump’s tax returns must be released by the IRS to the House Ways and Means Committee.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax..
Donald Trump's tax returns must be given to congressional investigators by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US Justice..