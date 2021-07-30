The Justice Department, in a reversal, says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump's tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records.In a memo...Full Article
US Department of Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump Election Pressure Memo Disclosed; Lawmakers to Get His Tax Returns
VOA News
Notes taken by acting deputy attorney general in December paint damning picture of Trump as he sought to get Justice Department to..
-
Biden DOJ says Trump's tax returns can be turned over to Congress
FOXNews.com
-
U.S. Treasury must provide Trump's tax returns to House committee
CBC.ca
-
US justice department orders release of Trump’s tax returns
FT.com
-
In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Department approves release of taxes, memo
Brisbane Times
More coverage
Trump's tax returns must be handed to Congress, US Justice Department says
Sky News
Donald Trump's tax returns must be given to congressional investigators by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US Justice..
-
U.S. Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
CTV News
-
Pelosi: Access to Trump's Tax Returns Is Matter of National Security
Newsmax
-
Alert: Justice Department tells Treasury to turn over Trump tax returns to Congress
SeattlePI.com
-
Trump's tax returns can be released to Congress, Justice Department says
USATODAY.com