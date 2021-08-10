Bipartisan infrastructure bill: 19 GOP senators vote for $1T legislation
Published
The Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday with 19 Republican votes, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Full Article
Published
The Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday with 19 Republican votes, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Full Article
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy defends his bipartisan infrastructure plan amid GOP concerns about the deficit.
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, an important procedural step forward after..