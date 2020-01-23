Global  

Supreme Court appears split on Montana's ban on vouchers for religious schools (Washington Times)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Becket Fund has published background information on the case. “The case before the Supreme Court today concerns whether the Constitution offers states a license to discriminate against religion,” the USCCB said in a statement. “It is about whether our nation will continue to tolerate this strain of anti-Catholic bigotry. Blaine Amendments, which are in 37 states’ constitutions, were the product of nativism … We hope that the Supreme Court will take this opportunity to bring an end to this shameful legacy.”
News video: Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case 01:33

 Justices appeared to be divided on whether a Montana tax law should be allowed to benefit private religious schools.

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over public funds for religious schools

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a major religious rights case over whether states can bar public funding of religious...
Reuters

Supreme Court Seems Ready to Allow Some State Aid to Religious Schools

The justices heard arguments on a Montana scholarship program struck down by the state’s Supreme Court.
NYTimes.com

