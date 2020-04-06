Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages 'Easter Lights'

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CNA Staff, Apr 6, 2020 / 03:17 pm (CNA).- The Diocese of Owensboro is encouraging Catholics to decorate their houses with “Easter lights” as a sign of solidarity and as a reminder that through Christ’s resurrection, “the light has come into our world and has conquered even death.”



“Though it is not possible for Catholics of our diocese to gather in our parish churches for the celebration of the Easter Vigil, we can still be united in our prayer,” an April 3 announcement from the diocese reads.



The Owensboro diocese suspended public Masses March 16 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



“Many across our state and nation are putting up ‘Easter lights’ as a sign of solidarity during this time, so we invite all Catholics of Western Kentucky to engage in this project meant to communicate faith and hope to our neighbors and be a sign of encouragement and support to all who are suffering.”



Catholics are encouraged to display some kind of light – whether strings of Christmas lights, a candle in the window, or something else – on their property beginning at 8:00 PM April 11, Holy Saturday, through May 31, Pentecost Sunday.



The diocese also suggested that each night when people turn on their Christmas-turned-Easter lights, they also could light a candle and say a prayer for an end to the pandemic, recalling that the risen Christ is the one who, in the words of the Exsultet, “sheds his peaceful light on all humanity.”



The announcement also recalled that the newly baptized receive a lighted candle, and are asked to “keep its flame burning brightly.”



"Let's unite with one another in prayer this Easter season and remind one another and our neighbors that we are never beyond the reach of God. Let's light up the world!"


