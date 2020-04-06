Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Religion News > Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages 'Easter Lights'

Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages 'Easter Lights'

CNA Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Apr 6, 2020 / 03:17 pm (CNA).- The Diocese of Owensboro is encouraging Catholics to decorate their houses with “Easter lights” as a sign of solidarity and as a reminder that through Christ’s resurrection, “the light has come into our world and has conquered even death.”

“Though it is not possible for Catholics of our diocese to gather in our parish churches for the celebration of the Easter Vigil, we can still be united in our prayer,” an April 3 announcement from the diocese reads.

The Owensboro diocese suspended public Masses March 16 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Many across our state and nation are putting up ‘Easter lights’ as a sign of solidarity during this time, so we invite all Catholics of Western Kentucky to engage in this project meant to communicate faith and hope to our neighbors and be a sign of encouragement and support to all who are suffering.”

Catholics are encouraged to display some kind of light – whether strings of Christmas lights, a candle in the window, or something else – on their property beginning at 8:00 PM April 11, Holy Saturday, through May 31, Pentecost Sunday.

The diocese also suggested that each night when people turn on their Christmas-turned-Easter lights, they also could light a candle and say a prayer for an end to the pandemic, recalling that the risen Christ  is the one who, in the words of the Exsultet, “sheds his peaceful light on all humanity.”

The announcement also recalled that the newly baptized receive a lighted candle, and are asked to “keep its flame burning brightly.”

“Let’s unite with one another in prayer this Easter season and remind one another and our neighbors that we are never beyond the reach of God. Let’s light up the world!”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Owensboro1937

Diocese of Owensboro RT @cnalive: “Let’s unite with one another in prayer this Easter season and remind one another and our neighbors that we are never beyond t… 5 days ago

CatholicLisa

Lisa Graas † Passionist † #Catholic Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages 'Easter Lights' https://t.co/TES0tpQK3i via @cnalive 5 days ago

CatholicLady10

Catholic True Pope Benedict XVI RT @CatholicLisa: https://t.co/XA0FYJARMU Easter lights in my diocese. #CatholicTwitter 5 days ago

CatholicLisa

Lisa Graas † Passionist † #Catholic https://t.co/XA0FYJARMU Easter lights in my diocese. #CatholicTwitter 5 days ago

SurveySunday

Survey Sunday RT @lopezgovlaw: Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages 'Easter Lights' https://t.co/EwDrNg5SKG via #CNA 6 days ago

Worldcatholicn1

Worldcatholicnews Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages ‘Easter Lights’ https://t.co/jiEy8YmBCL https://t.co/bTmZnWwcTz 6 days ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Christmas lights for Easter? Kentucky diocese encourages 'Easter Lights' https://t.co/EwDrNg5SKG via #CNA 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.