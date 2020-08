'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest



Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 03:50 Published 9 hours ago

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report



Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 03:51 Published 10 hours ago