Mexican president asks Pope Francis for conquest apology

"The Catholic Church, the Spanish monarchy and the Mexican government should make a public apology for the offensive atrocities that indigenous people suffered," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a letter to Pope Francis. Mexico's first lady delivered the letter to the Pope during an October 10 audience; the letter addressed a number of other topics as well (Spanish-language coverage).