Mexican president calls on Pope Francis, Catholic Church to apologize for conquests

Wochit News - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published How A Louisiana Priest Defiled An Altar So Badly It Had To Be Burned 00:39 A Catholic church's altar in Pearl River, Louisiana, has been ceremonially burned after church officials deemed it had been irreparably defiled and desecrated. The same church, in Pearl River, Louisiana, is also now lacking a priest. He was one of three people who took part in acts that defiled the...