Mexican president calls on Pope Francis, Catholic Church to apologize for conquests

FOXNews.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Mexico’s president published an open letter to Pope Francis Saturday calling on the Roman Catholic Church to apologize for abuses of Indigenous peoples during the conquest of Mexico in the 1500s.
